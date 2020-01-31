Three-year-old’s viral ‘Dinosaurs in Love’ song to be released as charity single

A song about dinosaurs written by a three-year-old girl is to be released on Spotify as a charity single after it went viral on social media.

British singer-songwriter Tom Rosenthal shared the video of his daughter Fenn’s “first ever solo song”, Dinosaurs in Love, on Twitter earlier this week.

It has since received five million views on the platform.

The track, which has also spawned a string of remixes and tributes, tells the story of two dinosaurs who fell in love.

Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today. She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’. ?❤️? pic.twitter.com/erCgG0sUvP — Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 28, 2020

Fenn’s lyrics begin: “Dinosaurs eating people/Dinosaurs in love/Dinosaurs having a party/They eat fruit and cucumber.”

Twitter users were particularly touched by her end lyric, which explains that the dinosaurs died in the “big bang” and “didn’t say goodbye” to each other.

Rosenthal, from London, told the PA news agency that the single will be released to Spotify “very soon” under Fenn’s name with all proceeds going to a wildlife charity.

Advertising

He explained that he and his daughter came up with the song during a “jam session”, and that his daughters regularly make music themselves.

“We had a jam session! She wanted to sing a song about dinosaurs and she came up with all the lyrics. I just guided her gently along!” he added.

Has Fenn decided on an official release date yet? ?? — Spotify (@Spotify) January 29, 2020

Advertising

The song has been covered and remixed by several musicians, including talk show host Jimmy Fallon, who performed it on TV with US band The Roots.

Responding to the comedian’s tribute, the singer said: “Life is very strange.”

Life is very strange. https://t.co/ESzEwpjB58 — Tom Rosenthal (@tomrosenthal) January 31, 2020

Rosenthal said: “She [Fenn] knows that lots of people have heard it and she’s cool with that but she can’t compute the reality of it yet.

“Her and her sister Bess have written songs before and recorded a few too.”