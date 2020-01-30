Advertising
‘Would you know if you were dreaming?’: Mysterious posters appear in Sheffield
Sheffield City Council, whose logo appears on the poster, has denied responsibility.
Mysterious posters asking people if they would know if they were dreaming have been popping up over Sheffield.
The poster, which bears the crest of Sheffield City Council, asks: “Would you know if you were dreaming right now?”
It goes on to list advice about how to tell whether or not the reader is dreaming.
The council has distanced itself from the posters, which appear to be a street art project.
The poster’s advice reads: “A. Check your watch or a clock.
“B. Look at something else.
“C. Check your watch or clock again.
“If you are inside a dream, your watch will display a completely different time when you look back at it.”
The posters have reportedly been sighted around Sheffield Hallam University, with pictures of them doing the rounds on Twitter and Reddit.
One Reddit user joked: “We have to constantly check we’re not living in a dream world in Sheff, what with it being so damn awesome.”
A spokesman for the council told the PA news agency: “We didn’t produce this, so please don’t lose any sleep over it.
“If you saw this street art you’re not dreaming, but check your watch if you’re unsure.”
