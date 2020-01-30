‘Would you know if you were dreaming?’: Mysterious posters appear in Sheffield

Mysterious posters asking people if they would know if they were dreaming have been popping up over Sheffield.

The poster, which bears the crest of Sheffield City Council, asks: “Would you know if you were dreaming right now?”

I know things have been a but nuts lately but I'm not sure this is really necessary pic.twitter.com/Y9McUCYomM — Tropical Dad (@ScaryNewDad) January 27, 2020

It goes on to list advice about how to tell whether or not the reader is dreaming.

The council has distanced itself from the posters, which appear to be a street art project.

The poster’s advice reads: “A. Check your watch or a clock.

“B. Look at something else.

“C. Check your watch or clock again.

“If you are inside a dream, your watch will display a completely different time when you look back at it.”

I don't wear a watch. HOW WILL I EVER KNOW I'M AWAKE???!??!? https://t.co/s8QwGYwVNh — Talie (@TalieDelemere) January 28, 2020

The posters have reportedly been sighted around Sheffield Hallam University, with pictures of them doing the rounds on Twitter and Reddit.

One Reddit user joked: “We have to constantly check we’re not living in a dream world in Sheff, what with it being so damn awesome.”

A spokesman for the council told the PA news agency: “We didn’t produce this, so please don’t lose any sleep over it.

“If you saw this street art you’re not dreaming, but check your watch if you’re unsure.”