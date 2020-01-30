Duck returned to owner after getting lost in the post

A duck has been returned to her owner after becoming lost in transit in the US.

Emily Haufler, 24, from Florida, explained on Twitter that she had adopted a rescue duck from an Instagram follower in Texas, but the bird disappeared while being shipped.

Ms Haufler told the PA news agency: “Someone on Instagram reached out to me asking if I would take this rescue duck because they wanted it to go to a good home but she was all the way in Texas so I told her I couldn’t.

“That’s when she offered to ship her here. Birds are shipped all the time so it’s not uncommon to buy an animal shipping carrier online and mail an animal.”

Ms Haufler became concerned when the tracking website for the bird’s journey stopped updating.

She told PA: “Apparently, someone didn’t put her on the plane to Florida so instead they put her on a truck for a 13-hour ride.

“I talked to people over the phone from 12pm to 10pm and no-one could tell me exactly where she was so of course I was in tears thinking of this duck dying in a box alone and afraid.

“On Wednesday morning, the tracking updated and she was delivered to my local post office.”

Y’all she freaking made it ? pic.twitter.com/Aj93Yq4OCg — motherducker (@houseandhens) January 29, 2020

The duck was delivered to Ms Haufler’s local post office, and has now settled in to her new home.

She said: “I rushed down there to get her and everyone was waiting for me at the door with the duck. They gave her water and helped me transfer her to my car.

“I brought her home and, while it’ll still be an adjustment with my other ducks, she immediately got into her pool and took a bath. She’s doing great so far. I can’t believe she made it.

“I haven’t decided on a name yet but I definitely want it to be something that fits her story!”