Menu

Advertising

Man dresses Halloween skeleton as passenger to use car-sharing lane

Viral news | Published:

A driver in Arizona was given a ticket after attempting to pass off a model skeleton as a passenger.

Man dresses skeleton up as passenger to use car sharing lane

A man was issued a ticket in Arizona after he tried to pass off a model skeleton as a passenger so he could use a car-sharing lane.

The 62-year-old man was stopped while using a high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a skeleton dressed in a hat and strapped to a seat.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Twitter: “Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong!”

As HOV lanes are reserved for cars with multiple passengers, the driver was issued with a penalty ticket.

The department said that the man was also cited with window tint violations on his vehicle.

Officers ended their tweet reporting the incident with the hashtag #NiceTry.

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News