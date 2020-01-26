Advertising
Man dresses Halloween skeleton as passenger to use car-sharing lane
A driver in Arizona was given a ticket after attempting to pass off a model skeleton as a passenger.
A man was issued a ticket in Arizona after he tried to pass off a model skeleton as a passenger so he could use a car-sharing lane.
The 62-year-old man was stopped while using a high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a skeleton dressed in a hat and strapped to a seat.
The Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Twitter: “Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong!”
As HOV lanes are reserved for cars with multiple passengers, the driver was issued with a penalty ticket.
The department said that the man was also cited with window tint violations on his vehicle.
Officers ended their tweet reporting the incident with the hashtag #NiceTry.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.