Man dresses Halloween skeleton as passenger to use car-sharing lane

A man was issued a ticket in Arizona after he tried to pass off a model skeleton as a passenger so he could use a car-sharing lane.

The 62-year-old man was stopped while using a high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane with a skeleton dressed in a hat and strapped to a seat.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety said on Twitter: “Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong!”

Think you can use the HOV lane with Skeletor riding shotgun? You’re dead wrong! ☠︎ One of our motor troopers cited the 62-year-old male driver for HOV & window tint violations on SR-101 near Apache Blvd this morning. #NiceTry #YoureNotHeMan #AZTroopers pic.twitter.com/wQYY831mNY — Dept. Public Safety (@Arizona_DPS) January 23, 2020

As HOV lanes are reserved for cars with multiple passengers, the driver was issued with a penalty ticket.

The department said that the man was also cited with window tint violations on his vehicle.

Officers ended their tweet reporting the incident with the hashtag #NiceTry.