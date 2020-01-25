Rabbit hops on board for ride on London bus

Passengers on a London bus were joined by an unexpected traveller on Saturday morning – a rabbit.

The animal was seen on the floor of the number 55 bus in Clapton, sitting on a sprinkling of grass.

Suzanne Azzopardi, who spotted the rabbit on the bus, told the PA news agency: “Nobody said a thing. So very London. I had to shove my friend and point because he hadn’t even noticed.”

I hope he’s got a valid Oystercard. ? pic.twitter.com/Xsw9L6fkSm — Suzanne Azzopardi (@TheAzzo) January 25, 2020

The rabbit was on board with its owner.

Transport for London’s 2020 conditions of carriage guidelines state that travellers are allowed to take assistance dogs on buses and Underground services, as well as “any other dog or inoffensive animal” as long as it is under control.

I will never get over this. pic.twitter.com/Asab34VDnH — Suzanne Azzopardi (@TheAzzo) January 25, 2020

Ms Azzopardi added: “I didn’t speak to the rabbit’s owner, he was sitting nearby and when he left he just popped the rabbit on the top of the trolley and wheeled him off, all business as usual-like.

“Rabbit completely nonplussed. Just a normal day of London travel for him.”