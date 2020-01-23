Dog with terminal cancer made honorary police K-9 for a day

An abandoned dog dying from cancer crossed an item off his bucket list as he was sworn in as a police K-9 for a day.

Eddie was picked up by animal services in Benton City, Washington, in November last year, after having been spotted wandering the streets.

He was taken to a vet, who diagnosed the dog with cancer and estimated Eddie had six to 12 months to live. The inoperable tumour also means he is blind in one eye.

Eddie was taken in by a foster mum, Kristi Kesler, who told CNN she intended to give him “six months to a year of all the love and happiness that we can give him”.

Along with a local animal shelter, Mikey’s Chance Canine Rescue, she came up with a bucket list for her new dog, and one of those items was crossed off on Monday when he was sworn in as an honorary officer for the day with nearby Pasco Police Department.

Eddie swore to ‘apprehend bad guys, search out narcotics and put people in jail’ (Pasco Police)

Police posted a number of videos to Facebook showing Eddie, in a customised police uniform, on his day on the force.

First he was sworn in, promising to “apprehend bad guys, search out narcotics and put people in jail”, before being taken out and about by Detective Julie Lee.

He was taken to a local garage for a “property pick-up”, which turned out to be a bucket of treats – as well as a contribution to his vet bills.

For the full police experience, Eddie was then taken to a doughnut shop.

He also met dispatchers, and was given more toys and treats by local shops and members of the public, before making an appearance on local TV.

Ms Kesler said the day turned out to more than she hoped for.

She told KEPR: “I thought maybe he might get his picture taken with an officer in a car, I thought maybe if he were lucky, he might go for a car ride, but I never dreamed it would be this big for him.”