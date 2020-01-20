Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s suit sold in aid of Australian wildfire relief efforts

Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s Golden Globes outfit has been sold for 40,000 Australian dollars (£21,000) in aid of the relief effort for the Australian wildfires.

The gold tuxedo, by Australian designers Ralph & Russo, was sold on eBay after being worn by the Fleabag star at the awards ceremony earlier this month.

One bid was made for the suit by an anonymous account, according to the website.

The official Twitter page for Fleabag previously shared a video in which Waller-Bridge showed fans where stars at the Golden Globes had touched the outfit.

Tom Hanks, Sir Elton John and Olivia Colman were all said to have come into contact with the designer suit.

James Bond star Ana de Armas and Killing Eve’s Jodie Comer were also said to have touched the garment and Waller-Bridge had also signed a label on the inside of the jacket.

She wore the suit on a successful night in Los Angeles which saw her pick up two awards.

So you already own the #Fleabag jumpsuit, but there's another chance for you to dress like Phoebe Waller-Bridge! She's auctioning off her #GoldenGlobes suit by @ralphandrusso in support of the relief efforts for the Australian bushfires. https://t.co/iAJAv8wveI #DressforAus pic.twitter.com/xhMiTcAAph — Fleabag (@fleabag) January 10, 2020

Waller-Bridge won best actress in a TV comedy prize, while her BBC show was also named best comedy TV series.

The tuxedo was custom-made but the listing said the closest size is a UK 12.

In the video she said: “I would normally be so heartbroken to let go of something so exquisite and perfect but in this case I am so, so excited that this suit will have an onward journey and make someone else feel like a superhero like it did with me but also that it is raising money for such an important cause.”

Money raised from the sale will go to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund, Wires Wildlife Rescue Emergency Fund, and Wildlife Victoria.