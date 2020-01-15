Star Trek takes over Piccadilly Circus to promote new series

Piccadilly Circus in London has been given a sci-fi name for 48 hours to promote the new series Star Trek: Picard.

From Wednesday to Thursday, the Tube station will be rebranded as Picardilly Circus after one of the franchise’s main characters, Jean-Luc Picard.

Commuters posted photos of signs featuring the Starfleet Insignia, while there were also announcements advising travellers to “take care when using stairs, escalators or transporters”.

Julie Dixon, head of customer information, design and partnerships at Transport for London, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with Amazon Prime Video to create this exciting takeover of one of London’s most well-known underground stations to celebrate the launch of Star Trek: Picard.

“The Star Trek franchise is a global sensation and we’re excited to mark this next chapter in a creative and engaging way that connects with tens of thousands of people.

“We hope that this out of this world activity has brought a bit of unexpected fun to our customers and that they boldly go on their commute, young or old.”