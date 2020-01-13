Watch: Drivers dodge trampoline that was blown on to busy motorway

A trampoline has blown on to a busy motorway, forcing cars to swerve out of the way, as Storm Brendan battered parts of the UK and Ireland.

The trampoline was spotted on the M7 in Ireland, just before the exit to Limerick.

Local resident Michael Finnan, who filmed the trampoline, told the PA news agency: “We were on our way back home to Limerick and just as we were approaching the slip off to Limerick City… had to brake suddenly, along with others.

“A little debris from the fence it came over. It’s amazing it landed upright. Very high winds at the time.”

Mr Finnan said local law enforcement were informed.

Winds of up to 80mph were forecast ahead of the storm’s arrival on Monday morning, with Irish weather service Met Eireann issuing a “danger to life” warning for the entire country.

Around 48,000 homes and businesses were without power on Monday afternoon, while power cuts happened across Northern Ireland, mostly in the north east.

A yellow wind warning issued by the Met Office — covering the west of the UK, the island of Ireland and the north-east coast of Scotland — was expected to stay in place until midnight.