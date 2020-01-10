Menu

Mark Hamill defends Star Wars fan who was told franchise is ‘for boys’ not girls

Published:

Gabby Foster’s daughter was told her Star Wars shoes were not suitable for girls.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens European Premiere – London

Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has defended a young Star Wars fan who was told the franchise was “for boys” and not girls.

Kristal Foster tweeted last February that her five-year-old daughter Gabby had worn Star Wars shoes to school, only to be told by a classmate they were not suitable for girls.

Mark Hamill tweeted on Thursday defending the choice of footwear.

He said: “I think Luke and Han are lucky Leia took over their ‘rescue’ on the Death Star, or it would have been a very short movie.”

Ms Foster, 39, from Orlando, Florida, told the PA news agency: “My daughter is a huge fan and I love the response from Mark Hamill. For one thing, it is accurate — without Princess Leia, the movie is over before it starts.

“But it put a smile on my daughter’s face. She was in awe that a Jedi master weighed in on the matter.

“She was ecstatic and her joy was palpable. It was wonderful.

“That tweet is from a year ago, however it is not the first time he has replied. He has also posted it on other social media outlets. I am always surprised when he replies!”

