Royal commentator’s dog gatecrashes live Sky News interview

An inquisitive dog became the unexpected star during a Sky News broadcast on Thursday.

Royal biographer Penny Junor was interrupted by her pet as she talked to newsreader Mark Austin following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s announcement that they intend to step back as senior royals.

Appearing via a live video link from her home, Ms Junor was asked for her take on the bombshell revelation, to which she started to say: “It is the most extraordinary story.”

First rule of tv . Don’t work with children …. or Penny Junor’s dog ? pic.twitter.com/D1FFv5b5BD — Mark Austin (@markaustintv) January 9, 2020

However, she was quickly distracted by her curious dog, whose head appeared right in front of the camera.

Slightly flustered, Ms Junor looked to a person off-camera and said: “Sorry… no, no, sorry leave the dog.”

She then apologised to Austin, who laughed and said: “That’s quite an extraordinary start as well!”

Ms Junor, also laughing, replied: “Well, you’re in my home and so is my dog.”

Austin later shared the fun clip on Twitter, writing: “First rule of tv . Don’t work with children …. or Penny Junor’s dog.”

This guest managed to keep his composure when his children interrupted his live @BBCWorld TV interview pic.twitter.com/3x5tgsVR8R — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) March 10, 2017

The entertaining live news disturbance mirrors one from nearly three years ago, when an American academic was gatecrashed by his two children – and his wife – during a live interview with BBC World News.

Professor Robert Kelly was discussing the impeachment of South Korea’s president Park Geun-hye in March 2017 when his daughter Marion, then four, and son James, then one, burst into the room.

The BBC’s video on Twitter of the incident now has over three million views.