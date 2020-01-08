Lizzo helps out at food bank for wildfire relief during Australian tour

Pop star Lizzo has volunteered at a food bank for families affected by wildfires during her Australian tour.

The Grammy award nominee, who will be performing in Sydney on Saturday, packed hampers at the Victoria branch of charity Foodbank Australia to be given out to fire-affected regions.

The organisation posted photos of the star on Instagram, saying: “Beautiful Lizzo stopped by our Foodbank Victoria warehouse today to thank our hardworking team and vollies [volunteers] who have been working tirelessly for the past six days… Thank you for the support.”

Lizzo herself did not comment on social media about her volunteering stint, with the star announcing on Monday that she would be taking a break from Twitter due to “trolls”.

We want to say a big THANK YOU to all of our amazing volunteers. We've had over 400 volunteers helping us sort and… Posted by Foodbank Victoria on Tuesday, January 7, 2020

Foodbank Victoria said they have had more than 400 volunteers help to sort and pack more than 3,000 food hampers for families affected by bush fires.

The Australia-wide fires have destroyed an estimated 2,000 homes and killed 25 people. It is estimated that half a billion animals have died in the wildfires.

Celebrities including Chris Hemsworth, Sir Elton John and Kylie Jenner have announced donations of one million US dollars (around £762,000) each to relief efforts while Nicole Kidman has donated 500,000 Australian dollars (about £262,000) to local fire services.