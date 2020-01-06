Joey King shows off bruise after Patricia Arquette hit her with a Golden Globe

Actress Joey King walked away from the Golden Globe awards ceremony with a bump on the head, after co-star Patricia Arquette hit her with a gong.

King showed off her bruise on social media after the awards, in which Arquette won for her role in drama The Act.

Posting photos to Twitter, King said: “Patricia Arquette accidentally hit me in the head with her Golden Globe. That sentence will give me bragging rights for the rest of my life.”

The actress quickly apologised for the incident, which gave King a visible bruise on her forehead.

Arquette said: “What happens in the elevator stays in the elevator! No seriously I’m so sorry sweetest one!”

King and Arquette star together in The Act, a true-crime drama based on the life of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Arquette picked up a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress in a Series as Dee Dee Blanchard in the drama. King plays the role of daughter Gypsy Blanchard in the show.

The actress called attention to Australia’s bush fires in her acceptance speech, saying: “I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world.”