Florida police called after parrot screams ‘Let me out’

When a neighbour heard someone screaming “Let me out”, they called the police – only to discover the culprit was a 40-year-old parrot named Rambo.

Four deputies from Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) were called to investigate the commotion in a Florida neighbourhood at the end of December.

Footage, shared on social media, shows a man repairing a car in his driveway when the officers turn up.

After they explained their concerns, the man said he would introduce them to the perpetrator.

When he returned with the parrot, they burst out laughing.

The unidentified man told the officers he taught Rambo to scream “Let me out!” when he was a child and Rambo lived in a cage.

PBSO wrote on Facebook: “Our deputies in Lake Worth Beach came to the help of someone screaming for help. Hilarity ensued.”