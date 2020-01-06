Cristiano Ronaldo’s retro iPod shuffle catches fans’ attention ahead of match

When Cristiano Ronaldo walked into his first game of 2020, it was his retro iPod that caught everyone’s attention.

The football star arrived at the stadium ahead of Juventus’ game against Cagliari with a blue iPod shuffle clipped to his tie — complete with original wired Apple headphones.

He is the second-highest-paid athlete in the world, according to Forbes, and is estimated to be worth £361 million.

Multimillionaire Ronaldo out here using an iPod shuffle and standard Apple headphones because they still work… and you’re out here trying to get the newest iPhone and airpods to impress other broke people around you ??‍♂️??‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/OyeX3F0kqG — Chris Davis (@theechrisdavis) January 6, 2020

One of the cheapest models available, the fourth edition shuffle was released by Apple in 2010 and discontinued seven years later. It originally sold for approximately £40.

Fans were quick to spot the vintage tech, with “iPod Shuffle” starting to trend in the UK.

One person tweeted: “Guy wears a 500,000 dollar Rolex one day and an iPod Shuffle the next.”

There's going to be a surge in iPod Shuffle sales isn't there? — Rick? (@RickCunliffe) January 6, 2020

Ronaldo scored a hat-trick as Juventus brushed aside Cagliari.