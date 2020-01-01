Menu

#Tumblegeddon: Deluge of tumbleweeds buries cars and closes US highway

Viral news | Published: 2020-01-01

Authorities spent over 10 hours clearing the plants on New Year’s Eve.

The tumbleweeds being cleared

A mountain of tumbleweeds closed a US highway and buried vehicles in a phenomenon that has been dubbed “tumblegeddon”.

Local law enforcement said the invasion of roaming plant matter was 20-30 feet (6-9m) deep in places and closed State Route 240 for 10 hours on New Year’s Eve while it was cleared.

Authorities had to use snowploughs to clear the tumbleweed and rescued a number of vehicles trapped by them.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted: “A pretty incredible sight from SR 240 where tumbleweed closed he road for 10hours last night.

“Big thanks to our crews who worked through the night to clear roadway.”

A worker driving through the tumbleweed
(Trooper Chris Thorson/Washington State Patrol)

Local news outlet Komo News reported winds of around 40mph in the area. Tumbleweeds are moved by strong winds, which allows them to disperse their seeds.

