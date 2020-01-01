Tumblegeddon: Deluge of tumbleweeds buries cars and closes US highway

A mountain of tumbleweeds closed a US highway and buried vehicles in a phenomenon that has been dubbed “tumblegeddon”.

Local law enforcement said the invasion of roaming plant matter was 20-30 feet (6-9m) deep in places and closed State Route 240 for 10 hours on New Year’s Eve while it was cleared.

#tumblegeddon After 10 hours of SR 240 being closed last night on New Year’s Eve, it was opened around 0430 thanks to @WSDOT_East We still have one abandon car trapped in the tumbleweeds that was found at daylight, luckily no one was in it. pic.twitter.com/df7XbnqafE — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) January 1, 2020

Authorities had to use snowploughs to clear the tumbleweed and rescued a number of vehicles trapped by them.

The Washington State Department of Transportation tweeted: “A pretty incredible sight from SR 240 where tumbleweed closed he road for 10hours last night.

“Big thanks to our crews who worked through the night to clear roadway.”

(Trooper Chris Thorson/Washington State Patrol)

Local news outlet Komo News reported winds of around 40mph in the area. Tumbleweeds are moved by strong winds, which allows them to disperse their seeds.