Man who gifted cash for Christmas goes viral for his homemade packaging

Viral news | Published:

Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh said that ‘none of the kids wanted toys for Christmas this year, they just wanted cash’.

A man who gifted cash for Christmas this year has gone viral – all because of the packaging.

Donnachaidha O’Chionnaigh wrote on Twitter: “None of the kids wanted toys for Christmas this year, they just wanted cash. Understandable, but cash as a gift, while practical, always feels impersonal, so I made special packaging. Went over well.”

He said the packages were made in photoshop and printed on cardstock before being cut to shape.

Donnachaidha then found pictures of old blister pack figures online and either recreated them or heavily modified them, whichever was simpler.

The creations quickly went viral, with Twitter users encouraging him to create an Etsy store and sell his designs.

