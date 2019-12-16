Animals enjoy Christmas treats at London Zoo

Animals at ZSL London Zoo have enjoyed some Christmas-themed treats, ahead of the festive season.

The zoo’s troop of Bolivian black-capped squirrel monkeys were given a climbing frame, decorated with edible gifts.

Sumatran tiger Asim was given presents filled with turkey wings, while the zoo’s ring-tailed lemurs joined in the action with stockings stuffed with a selection of veggie trimmings.

The lemurs had special Christmas stockings (ZSL London Zoo/PA)

Angela Ryan, the zoo’s animal manager, said: “It’s the season of giving and our keepers always look forward to sharing the magic of Christmas with the animals at ZSL London Zoo.

“Just like children all over the country when they wake up on Christmas morning, Asim loved tearing into his brightly wrapped presents to get at the meaty snacks inside.

“Our squirrel monkeys and lemurs enjoyed finding the festive treats hidden in their stockings.”