Otters frolic in snow as wintry weather hits parts of US

The river otters made the most of the fresh snow at Buffalo Zoo.

Three otters looked right at home in the wintry weather as snow covered a zoo in the US.

Daisy, Ellie and Rascal, three North American river otters, were spotted frolicking and rolling in the freshly fallen snow at Buffalo Zoo in New York on Wednesday.

The zoo said: “They always love running around and sliding in the fresh powder the day after a snowfall.”

The video was a big hit on Facebook, with one user describing the otters as “just too adorable” and another adding: “I want to like this 100 times!”

