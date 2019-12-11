Menu

Advertising

ITV presenter goes viral after awkward paper shuffle

Viral news | Published:

ITV’s Royal Editor Chris Ship was finishing up yesterday’s lunchtime bulletin when he got in a muddle with his papers.

A clip of an ITV presenter has gone viral after he got in to a muddle while doing the traditional end of bulletin paper shuffle.

ITV News Royal Editor Chris Ship was finishing up Tuesday’s lunchtime programme when he encountered trouble during the manoeuvre — eventually resorting to throwing them on the floor.

Fellow ITV presenter Matt Teale shared the clip and said: “Impeccable bulletin as ever @chrisshipitv, but worst paper shuffle ever!”

Newsround presenter Ricky Boleto then got involved, sharing a clip of himself doing almost exactly the same thing.

“I see your terrible paper #shuffle @chrisshipitv AND I RAISE YOU!” he tweeted.

After the clip captured the attention of Twitter users, Mr Ship followed up with a clip from the next day’s bulletin, in which he neatly filed his papers into a folder.

He tweeted: “Can we now move on from that schoolboy #shuffle error…? One is learning from one’s mistakes.”

Viral news

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News