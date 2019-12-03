Charitable vending machines open in London

Vending machines that allow people to give to local and global charities at the push of a button are opening in London throughout December.

Giving Machines, opened by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, will be running in South Kensington, allowing Londoners to donate hot food, winter coats, nappies and mosquito nets for people in need.

Opening on December 3, Londoners can use the machines to donate to Glassdoor, Hammersmith and Fulham Food Bank, International Medical Corps, Royal British Legion and Solidarity Sports.

Londoners can make a donation for items such as hot food, winter coats, nappies and mosquito nets for people in need (London Giving Machine/#LightTheWorld)

The vending machine project began in Salt Lake City, Utah, in 2017, raising 550,000 US dollars (around £423,000).

In 2018, a total of 92,190 transactions raised more than 2.3 million dollars (around £1.7 million).

The machines are part of the church’s #LightTheWorld campaign, which asks people to use the festive season to help others.

The machines are can be found in 10 locations throughout the world including London (London Giving Machine/#LightTheWorld)

Advertising

Malcolm Adcock, a church spokesman, said: “The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is very pleased to be able to link with charity partners for the London launch of #LightTheWorld.

“These special machines are innovative – it’s a new way of giving during this Christmas season.”

The machines are part of a global initiative and can be found in 10 locations throughout the world, up from five locations in 2018.

Charitable machines in New York, Las Vegas, Manila in The Philippines and Oahu in Hawaii will each be open throughout December donating to local charities.