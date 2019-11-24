Advertising
Gavin And Stacey’s Nessa turns on Barry’s Christmas lights
Ruth Jones returned to her old stomping ground and was the special guest at the annual Christmas lights ceremony.
Gavin And Stacey star Ruth Jones switched on Barry town’s Christmas lights, dressed as her character from the much-loved series.
“Nessa” returned to her old stomping ground and was the special guest at the annual Christmas lights ceremony in King Square.
The star walked out on stage dressed in a classic Nessa outfit with short black hair.
The switch-on was hosted by local radio station Bro Radio, which captured the moment on camera.
Addressing the crowd in character, she shouted: “Ow, what’s occurin’?
“Cracking to see you all tonight… have you got nothing better to do?
“Oh, there’s some lookers out here tonight, a few exes in the crowd here I can see.”
The show, about a long-distance relationship between a girl from Barry and a boy from Essex, will be returning this Christmas for a one-off festive special.
This follows a nine-year hiatus.
Created by Jones and James Corden, and also starring Mathew Horne and Joanna Page, the special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.
