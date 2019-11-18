Advertising
Quiz: How well do you remember the 2017 General Election?
This tough quiz tests your memory of which seats were won by which of the three main parties at the last election?
With three elections in under five years, politics in the UK can be disorienting. But how much can you remember from the last poll, back in 2017?
Over these three rounds, test your knowledge of which seats were won by the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats at the last General Election.
You’ll gain 15 points for a right answer, but lose five for every wrong one, so choose carefully!
