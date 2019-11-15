I like fried chicken: 11-year-old gives blunt response to Chick-fil-A prize win

An 11-year-old has shot to viral stardom thanks to his unique reaction to winning free chicken for a year.

Sam Caruana won the prize after queuing to be one of the first 100 customers at a new Chick-fil-A restaurant in Cheektowaga, New York – so a local news outlet caught up with him to ask how he was feeling.

11-year-old Sam just won free Chick-fil-A for a year. I think we can all relate… Learn more about the new Cheektowaga location at 11.@WGRZ pic.twitter.com/fL1LbRGNYA — Leanne Stuck (@LeanneStuck) November 14, 2019

“Well, uh, I’m here in the freezing cold getting free chicken sandwiches,” Sam toldd local news outlet WGRZ.

“Because the food tastes great. I mean, it’s chicken, fried chicken, fried chicken. I like fried chicken!”

Clearly a lot of people found Sam’s explanation relatable, as it has been viewed over five million times since it was posted to Twitter by reporter Leanne Stuck early on Thursday morning.

Sam for President. Already a much better platform than anyone else currently running. https://t.co/kLWZ2mvJUL — (((AG))) (@AG_Conservative) November 15, 2019

Although some thought the matter-of-fact response suggested Sam was little old for his years.

God bless the 55-year-old man living inside this 11-year-old’s body https://t.co/je01RA6RYd — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 14, 2019

Sam’s prize consists of a free Chick-fil-A meal every week for a year, awarded by the restaurant to the first 100 people who line up outside their new outlets.

The young prize-winner’s rousing speech reminded some people of other young stars of local news.

They grow up so fast pic.twitter.com/pysZcnFHOf — ? (@ATfookinL) November 14, 2019

Noah Ritter from Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, shot to fame in 2014 after an interview with WNEP-TV at the Wayne County Fair.

With over 41 million views, Sam has some way to catching Noah just yet.