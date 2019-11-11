Chemist goes viral with copycat print for his pet

An American chemist has gone viral after creating duplicate artwork near the floor for his cat.

Quinton Jones, who lives in Rochester, New York, created a cat-like version of Wassily Kandinsky’s Yellow-Red-Blue to be hung below his print of the original work for his pet Snowball.

He told the PA news agency the joke began after a tweet from his friend Anastasia, who had written that her cat Klaus had killed his first mouse.

my friend quinton has duplicate art near the floor for his cat and it's honestly my favorite thing ever pic.twitter.com/TaPuRgsxYE — mate (@AlwaysAButt) November 9, 2019

The polymer chemist said: “I told her to get it taxidermied and hang it low like Klaus’s art as a joke.

“But the more I thought about it, the funnier the interior design idea seemed to me.

“So I had just moved into a new place and was in the process of decorating, and I’ve had that print of Kandinsky’s Yellow-Red-Blue for years.

Quinton Jones spent several afternoons creating the artwork. (Quinton Jones)

Advertising

“And decided since it was the first thing you see when you walk in, I wanted to tweak it into a more cat-like design to hang at his level.”

He said he spent several afternoons creating the masterpiece for Snowball, a rescue cat.

“Snowball was pretty indifferent, as cats can be, but with a few treats we got him to pose for us,” he added.