Irn-Bru adds festive sparkle to create Crimbo Juice
The spiced ginger drink is said to have ‘a taste of Christmas in every sip’.
Shoppers in Glasgow were among the first to taste a new festive flavour of Irn-Bru.
The limited edition Crimbo Juice is a spicier version of the original, with added ginger, clove and cinnamon.
Drag queens Frankie, 24 Carat Goldie and Myriam helped launch the new spiced ginger flavour, handing out bottles from a giant snow globe on Buchanan Street.
The famous orange and blue packaging has been changed to red and blue with a snowflake for the seasonal offering.
Mary Mac, aka 24 Carat Goldie, said: “Us Scots can’t get enough of the ginger stuff and it’s utterly fabulous helping to launch Irn-Bru Crimbo Juice.
“Spiced ginger is a real Christmas cracker.”
Irn-Bru marketing director Adrian Troy said: “As our first limited edition flavour in over seven years, Irn-Bru Crimbo Juice combines the phenomenal taste of Irn-Bru that fans know and love with a taste of Christmas in every sip.
“The spiced ginger flavour means Irn-Bru lovers can really get into the festive spirit by enjoying mince pies washed down with a swig of Crimbo Juice.”
