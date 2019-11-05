World’s oldest working post office could be yours for £275,000

The world’s oldest working post office has been put up for sale with a £275,000 price tag.

Sanquhar Post Office in Dumfries and Galloway opened in 1712, eight years before the second oldest one in Stockholm, Sweden.

It comes with a three-bedroom cottage, a courtyard and some outbuildings that were originally the home of the Mail Coaches Horses, according to the estate agent listing.

Current owners Nazra Alam, 67, and her husband Dr Manzoor Alam, 77, took over the business in 2015 but have now put it on the market as they are retiring.

They are hopeful someone will buy the property and save the post office from closing after more than 300 years in operation.

Mrs Alam said: “I hope someone will come along and buy it and keep it going because this is Scotland’s heritage and more particularly Sanquhar’s.

“The post office has been in operation since 1712 so it would be a shame to have to shut it down.

“It’s part of the community, we offer full postal services, banking and we’ve got stationery and a gift section.”

The mother-of-two added: “I’ve enjoyed every moment of running it.

“The last five years has been a remarkable journey and I’ve enjoyed it, it’s a nice area and nice people and we have visitors from all over the world.”

The post office is recognised by Guinness World Records as the oldest one in operation.

The second oldest, located in Stockholm, opened in 1720 while the third, in Santiago, Chile, opened in 1772.

A Post Office spokesman said: “We are proud of the heritage of Sanquhar Post Office and are committed to preserving it into the future.

“Post Office will be working with the local community to try to find a new postmaster to take on the branch and ensure it remains part of the Post Office network and Sanquhar’s unique place in postal history is retained.

“In the meantime, the branch remains open for business as usual.”