Watch: Dog rescued after falling through ice into frozen lake

A dog which fell through ice into a frozen lake had a lucky escape after being saved by rescuers.

In a video posted on Facebook, rescuers from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service in Canada can be seen boating out into the middle of the lake through a layer of ice before taking the dog back to land.

WFPS crews rescued a dog from a frozen pond today. Dog owners are reminded to keep their dogs on leash around frozen waterways to prevent them from chasing geese onto the ice – ice surfaces are thin and fragile, and falling into ice-cold water can be deadly.Des sauveteurs de la Ville ont secouru un chien tombé dans un bassin couvert de glace aujourd’hui. Tenez votre chien en laisse près des cours d’eau gelés afin qu’il ne coure pas sur la glace pour chasser les oies. La glace est fragile. Tomber dans l’eau gelée peut être fatal. Posted by City of Winnipeg – Municipal Government on Tuesday, November 5, 2019

As the dog bounded on to the snowy ground, one rescuer could be heard saying: “Wow, he’s doing great!”

The City of Winnipeg wrote: “Dog owners are reminded to keep their dogs on leash around frozen waterways to prevent them from chasing geese onto the ice – ice surfaces are thin and fragile, and falling into ice-cold water can be deadly.”