Advertising
Watch: Dog rescued after falling through ice into frozen lake
The dog appeared to be well after being pulled from the icy water by rescuers.
A dog which fell through ice into a frozen lake had a lucky escape after being saved by rescuers.
In a video posted on Facebook, rescuers from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service in Canada can be seen boating out into the middle of the lake through a layer of ice before taking the dog back to land.
As the dog bounded on to the snowy ground, one rescuer could be heard saying: “Wow, he’s doing great!”
The City of Winnipeg wrote: “Dog owners are reminded to keep their dogs on leash around frozen waterways to prevent them from chasing geese onto the ice – ice surfaces are thin and fragile, and falling into ice-cold water can be deadly.”
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.