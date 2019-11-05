This family home has gone viral for having an extreme amount of plug sockets

There’s nothing better than having a plug socket close to the side of your bed or the sofa – so you can charge your phone, put in your computer cable or tend to any other electronic needs.

But a house in Middlesex, UK, has gone viral for taking this concept and running with it. One eagle-eyed Twitter user must have been cruising house listings and noticed something particularly unusual about this Pinner home…

Thinking about buying this house, but I'm not sure it has enough plug sockets. https://t.co/h11wk8dFiS — Toby Davies (@tobydavies) November 1, 2019

Toby Davies is obviously being sarcastic, because when you scroll through the pictures of the house, the main thing that stands out is sockets – and lots of them.

In some rooms, the plug holes form neat lines around the walls.

And in others, the layout feels much more random.

Even the conservatory has a whole lot of plugs spaced closely together.

Seemingly everywhere you look is a socket or two.

Andrew Pearce is the estate agent for the listing, and calls it a “family haven, situated in a family-friendly location” near Eastcote Station and Pinner High Street in north-west London.

As well as a whole lot of sockets, the house has five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a conservatory and a garden.

The unusual additions to the house have been met with equal part humour and confusion.

Not for me. Not nearly enough plug sockets in the bathroom or the garden! — @mightytonka (@mightytonka) November 1, 2019

That house with all the plugs is burnin my head out cause I just wanna know why — Amy? (@amyosullivan_) November 3, 2019

Some people have started coming up with their own theories to explain why there are so many sockets…

Was this an electrician’s training centre at one point? — Ben Ellis (@b3n3llis) November 1, 2019

Were they running the CIA from the front room? — Lynn Nothegger (@Lynn_Nothegger) November 1, 2019

A representative from Andrew Pearce said: “This property has attracted over 330,000 views on Rightmove since it’s been mentioned on Twitter over the weekend. We have been inundated with enquiries from both genuine buyers and inquisitive members of the public, asking why so many sockets.

“Our client purchased the house in 2014 in its current form and commented that when furniture is in place, the sockets are less visible. The client will address the removal of sockets should that form part of any negotiations with a perspective buyer.”

If you’re interested in purchasing a house with a socket for every appliance you own, you’ll have to move quickly. The Andrew Pearce spokesperson says: “Despite some of the negative comments, the property is currently going through negotiations and we are anticipating a sale will be agreed shortly. We would encourage any genuine purchasers to get in touch as soon as possible.”

Oh, and you’ll have to come up with £1,350,000 for the house. Not to mention the electricity bills…