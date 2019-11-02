‘Insect’ influencer uses Instagram to highlight fight to save bees

A computer-generated insect “influencer” has been making a buzz on social media with an Instagram account that aims to help protect bees.

The social media presence named B was created by Fondation de France in June, and claims to be the “first bee influencer”.

In the four months since the Instagram account was created, B has gained more than 137,000 followers.

Fondation de France said any money raised by B will be donated to the BEEFUND to help with conservation efforts to protect the species.

Thierry Gissinger, manager of environmental programmes at Fondation de France, told the PA news agency: “The Fondation de France, a leading philanthropy network in France, has been committed for 50 years to environmental and biodiversity issues, and decided to help B in the fight to save bees by becoming her sponsor.

“[B] shares her daily life as a bee and as an influencer on her Instagram account.

“She aims to become famous to generate visibility around the disappearance of her kind.”

Fondation de France said B’s Instagram is a long-term project, but the group will not be creating any further animal-themed social media accounts.

Mr Gissinger said: “B is a long-term project that we are not planning to stop.

“The success is amazing and we really wanted B to become a worldwide well-known influencer to spread her message of bee protection all around the world.”