‘Gun’ confiscated at airport turns out to be decorative toilet roll holder

Airport workers who thought they had found a gun in a passenger’s bag discovered it was in fact a decorative toilet roll holder.

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) agents took a closer look at the bag after spotting something suspicious as it passed through the X-ray machine at Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey.

The customer turned the toilet roll holder over to the TSA (Transportation Security Administration/AP)

But when they pulled the item out they discovered it was a toilet roll holder in the shape of a firearm.

Because travellers are not allowed to take replica guns through airport security, the customer was given the choice of putting it into a checked bag or turning it over to the TSA.

According to the agency, he chose the latter.