Red panda twins ‘ready to explore’ after leaving den for first time

Baby red panda twins have emerged from their den for the first time and are exploring their enclosure at Chester Zoo.

Huo Hu and Tiang Tang were born in June and have been staying in a nest box with mother Nima and father Koda.

With fewer than 10,000 red pandas estimated in the wild, the endangered cubs were a boost to the zoo’s breeding programme aimed at increasing the species’ population.

Andrew Mckenzie, deputy curator of mammals at the zoo, said: “Red pandas are the most incredible, beautiful species, but they’re under serious threat in the wild from human activity.

“Widespread habitat destruction, trapping for the illegal pet trade and poaching for fur have led to a rapidly decreasing population.

“A world without red pandas is simply unthinkable, so the European breeding programme for the species is increasingly important.

“Thankfully, our little male, Huo Hu, and his sister, Tiang Tang, are thriving.

“After snuggling up in their nest boxes over summer, they’re now looking big and strong. They’re ready to explore!”