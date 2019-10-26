Kiev overrun by ‘zombies’ in annual Halloween tradition

Horror fans took the streets of Kiev for Ukraine’s annual Zombie Walk.

The Zombie Walk is now in its 13th year (Efrem Lukatsky/PA)

The walk takes place every year in the Ukrainian capital in the run-up to Halloween.

The event takes place every year in the run-up to Halloween (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The event, now in its 13th year, sees zombie enthusiasts don gruesome costumes and make-up and march through the capital – sometimes to the bewilderment of passers-by.

Passers-by can be a little surprised by the spectacle (Efrem Lukatsky/PA)

Among the stand-out costumes this year was a woman who appeared to be able to pull her face off to reveal the flesh underneath.