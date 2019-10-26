Advertising
Kiev overrun by ‘zombies’ in annual Halloween tradition
The Ukrainian Zombie March is now in its 13th year.
Horror fans took the streets of Kiev for Ukraine’s annual Zombie Walk.
The walk takes place every year in the Ukrainian capital in the run-up to Halloween.
The event, now in its 13th year, sees zombie enthusiasts don gruesome costumes and make-up and march through the capital – sometimes to the bewilderment of passers-by.
Among the stand-out costumes this year was a woman who appeared to be able to pull her face off to reveal the flesh underneath.
