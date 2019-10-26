Menu

Kiev overrun by ‘zombies’ in annual Halloween tradition

The Ukrainian Zombie March is now in its 13th year.

People dressed as Zombies participate in a ‘Zombie Walk’ on the weekend before Halloween in central Kiev

Horror fans took the streets of Kiev for Ukraine’s annual Zombie Walk.

A person dressed as a Zombie poses for a photo as she participates in a ‘Zombie Walk’ on the weekend before Halloween in central Kiev
The Zombie Walk is now in its 13th year (Efrem Lukatsky/PA)

The walk takes place every year in the Ukrainian capital in the run-up to Halloween.

A person dressed as a zombie
The event takes place every year in the run-up to Halloween (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

The event, now in its 13th year, sees zombie enthusiasts don gruesome costumes and make-up and march through the capital – sometimes to the bewilderment of passers-by.

A person dressed as a zombie in Kiev
Passers-by can be a little surprised by the spectacle (Efrem Lukatsky/PA)

Among the stand-out costumes this year was a woman who appeared to be able to pull her face off to reveal the flesh underneath.

