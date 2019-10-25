Lady Gaga called out by Amanda Knox for ‘fame is prison’ tweet

Lady Gaga has been criticised online by Amanda Knox for a tweet comparing fame to “prison”.

On Thursday, Gaga tweeted that “fame is prison”, which many fans took as a hint to her releasing new music.

Ms Knox, who was acquitted of murdering her roommate after spending four years in an Italian prison, took the message literally, responding in a joking manner that Gaga was mistaken.

She tweeted on Friday in response to Gaga’s message: “I hear you, but… prison is prison.”

I hear you, but…prison is prison. https://t.co/5cclYYZxk7 — Amanda Knox (@amandaknox) October 25, 2019

The tweet reached more than 17,000 likes, with one Twitter user saying: “I was going to just scroll by until I noticed who posted this.”

I was going to just scroll by until I noticed who posted this. — Shannon Browne (@nadiamail) October 25, 2019

Ms Knox spent four years in prison after being convicted of the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher in the town of Perugia, Italy.

Officially acquitted in 2015, Ms Knox was awarded around £16,000 in January 2019 after the European Court of Human Rights ruled she had not had a fair trial.

Ms Knox was the subject of a Netflix documentary by her name in 2016, which explored the murder case and her acquittal.