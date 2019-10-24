Student causes laughs by running off baseball field dressed as Forrest Gump

A student athlete paid homage to Forrest Gump by running straight off the field during a baseball match in Texas on Wednesday.

The surprise costume imitated a scene in Forrest Gump, in which the titular character is playing a game of American football, runs over the line to score a touchdown, then runs straight out of the stadium.

Posting a video of the moment on Twitter, TJC (Tyler Junior College) Apache Athletics said: “Highlight of the baseball Halloween game! Run Forrest Run!”

Highlight of the baseball Halloween game! Run Forrest Run!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dTTHCr0MVK — TJC Apache Athletics (@ApacheAthletics) October 23, 2019

The video, which sees the player’s teammates laugh and shout “run Forrest run”, now has over two million views after being posted on Wednesday.

Kelsi Weeks, assistant athletic director at Tyler Junior College, said: “The person in costume is student-athlete, Ren Reynolds from Kilgore, Texas.

“The run was not planned and was a surprise. Costumes are a surprise as well.”