Advertising
Edinburgh Zoo reveals genders of newest lion cubs
The lion cubs were born in August.
Edinburgh Zoo have revealed their newest arrivals are two boys and a girl.
The trio of lion cubs were born in August and have just started exploring the outside world, according to the zoo.
During a health check last week, vets at the Edinburgh attraction were able to find out the sex of the cats.
Names are expected to be announced for the youngsters in the coming weeks.
Indoor viewing of the animals is still restricted to allow the family to rest.
Mum Roberta and dad Jayendra were selected for pairing through the European Endangered Species Programme, due to their genetic characteristics.
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.