Couple with pushchair saved after car knocks other vehicle out of their path

Viral news | Published:

The incident occurred after a driver ran a red light at a crossing.

The moment the cars crashed

A car crash may have saved the lives of a young family after it diverted a driver who had run a red light.

CCTV shows the moment a Jeep flew past stopped cars at a crossing in Phoenix, Arizona, directly towards a couple with a pushchair who were walking across the road.

Fortunately for the pedestrians, the Jeep crossed paths with another vehicle, a Chevrolet Cruz which arrived just in time.

Chevy Cruz protects pedestrians in crosswalk

A hero in the form of a Chevy Cruz may have saved the lives of a couple pushing a stroller through a Phoenix crosswalk.The people were trying to cross Indian School at 53rd Avenue late in the evening when a car came barreling through the red light.A Chevrolet Cruz on 53rd Avenue entered the intersection on a green light when a Jeep driven by Ernesto Otanez Oveso slammed into that car, just a few feet away from the pedestrians.Oveso and a woman in the car with him took off running after the accident. Oveso noticed a witness was following him and told that man to stop, even stabbing one of the doors on his car.The 23-year-old was arrested on DUI and aggravated assault charges. Police also found a gun in the Jeep so an additional prohibited possession charge was added.The woman with Oveso at the time of the crash was not located.The driver of that Chevy Cruz was a 27-year-old woman. While she did suffer injuries, they were not life-threatening. Oct 14, 2019.10:10pm 53rd Ave & Indian School.

Posted by City of Phoenix Police Department on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 27-year-old woman, suffered minor injuries from the crash but none were life-threatening.

Ernesto Otanez Oveso, who was driving the Jeep, ran off on foot with a female passenger.

While the woman was not found, the 23-year-old man squared up to a witness who had been following him by stabbing their car door.

Oveso was later arrested for charges of driving under the influence, aggravated assault and prohibited possession after a gun was found in the Jeep.

Viral news

