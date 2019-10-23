Attempt at ‘romantic’ engagement shoot goes viral after bride covered in champagne

A couple’s engagement photo went viral after they attempted to create a Pinterest pose and failed spectacularly — leaving the bride-to-be doused in champagne.

Collin Hewett and Alyssa Snodsmith were celebrating their commitment to one another when they decided to recreate a pose they had seen online.

The original picture, taken by US wedding photographer Brianna Bender, features a man pouring champagne into his girlfriend’s mouth.

So me and Alyssa took our engagements pictures yesterday. She found a Pinterest picture that she wanted to try and recreate...I botched it pic.twitter.com/oSSUCB4o6A — Big Stack Dibbles Jr (@collinhewett17) October 20, 2019

However, Mr Hewett’s attempt to mimic the pose created a different scene entirely, which was perfectly captured by their photographer Chandler Lefever.

The couple, from Manteno, Illinois, had been together for three and half years before deciding to tie the knot.

Mr Hewett told the PA news agency: “We got the bottle of champagne as a gift from our engagement party and wanted to take some cool pictures with it.

“She found one on Pinterest that she really liked so we tried to recreate it and I failed miserably.

“It’s hilarious how many people have taken a liking to the pictures. We think it’s awesome, completely unexpected but so funny! It’s a couple picture that perfectly represent us.”

He said they are planning to get married in June of next year.