Amber Rudd joins in Twitter exchange after her daughter reported being ‘ghosted’
The former Cabinet minister weighed in after daughter Flora E Gill joked about being ghosted on Twitter.
Former Cabinet minister Amber Rudd has joined in on a Twitter exchange after her daughter, journalist Flora Gill, joked about being “ghosted” online.
Ms Gill posted a story about a man who ghosted her, then sent her a direct message to tell her she was “the most accomplished person he’s ever slept with”, asking her followers for the “perfect” response.
While Ms Gill went for a classic, “sorry, who is this?”, her mother, Ms Rudd, had other ideas for responding to the man’s message.
Replying to her daughter’s tweet, she said: “Your mother would like to speak to him.”
The stern response reached over 2,000 likes, with one Twitter user suggesting the man would “get deported” by the former home secretary.
Ms Gill replied to her mother’s threat, saying: “Mum – I’m only kidding! I’ve never had sex! I’m an innocent, young, virgin sex writer!”
Ms Gill promised her followers that she would keep them updated on the situation but it appears that the man has not yet responded.
