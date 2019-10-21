Video: Snake stung as it attempts to eat another snake

A snake has been captured on video getting stung by an insect as it attempts to eat another snake.

In the clip, an insect, thought to be a yellowjacket wasp, is seen landing on a coral snake, which itself appears to be trying to eat a dead rat snake.

Um ok, ⁦@UFEntomology⁩ and ⁦⁦@MartaWayneUF⁩ , I believe I just witnessed a BEE ? stinging a CORAL SNAKE ? while the CORAL was dining on a RAT (?) SNAKE ? and I need your support to process this. ⁦⁦@UF⁩ #FloridaBackyard pic.twitter.com/djbJJGxaUk — Evangeline Cummings (@EvieCummings23) October 17, 2019

It was taken by Evangeline Cummings, a University of Florida employee, in her back yard in Gainesville.

Ms Cummings said on Twitter she was not sure how the rat snake ended up in the rose bush in the first place, but her favourite theory was that it had been dropped by a hawk.

She told PA: “Snakes are common…but I’ve never seen snake on snake violence let alone the intervening angry wasp!”