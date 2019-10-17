Advertising
US officer pulls man from car – seconds before it is hit by a train
Ruben Correa pulled the unconscious driver from his vehicle with just seconds to spare.
A police officer from Utah has been hailed a hero after he rescued a man who had crashed on to a train track, seconds before the car was hit by an oncoming train.
The officer had been nearby when he responded to the call of a car on the tracks.
He ran to the car and can be heard shouting “Get out of here. We got a train coming!” as he pulled the man from his vehicle.
Mr Correa said: “At that point, I actually wasn’t really thinking, I was just doing my job.”
Colonel Michael Rapich added: “An incredible and heroic action by Trooper Ruben Correa. We are so grateful that the Driver and Trooper are safe after this extremely close call. Well done Trooper Correa!”
