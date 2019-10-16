‘Mr Broccoli’ Animal Rebellion protester interviewed on Good Morning Britain

A man dressed as a vegetable, known only as Mr Broccoli, has been interviewed on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The man, who was wearing green face-paint and a broccoli floret-style head-dress, is part of the Animal Rebellion movement, an offshoot of environmental group Extinction Rebellion.

Mr Broccoli was arrested on Sunday as part of environmental protests in London, and appeared on the show to promote a plant-based diet.

He said: “I want people to feel like they can come and take part in this protest.”

'I'm just a humble broccoli' ?‍♀️? Mr Broccoli says he wants people to join the Animal Rebellion movement and is calling on people to eat more plant-based foods.#GMB pic.twitter.com/dVIBcMZRyl — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) October 16, 2019

Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan criticised the protester, saying: “You don’t know the science.”

Mr Broccoli then picked up a banana and held it to his ear, pretending he had “a call”.

Viewers reacted to the interview using the hashtag #MrBroccoli, with some more keen on the vegetable-themed protester than others.

Advertising

Twitter user Joe Rush said that the interview was the “best thing” he had seen on television.

Mr Broccoli on @GMB is the best thing I’ve seen on tv! “Peas Morgan” not convinced though. Just received a call on a banana mid interview ?#MrBroccoli #savepiersmorgan #peasmorgan — Joe Rush (@AverageRushy) October 16, 2019

Elliott Wright of The Only Way is Essex said that Mr Broccoli was a “moron”, and that show host Piers Morgan should have “served him up on a plate”.

What a total an utter moron, that is #Mrbroccoli on @GMB this morning… go an dig yourself a hole and grow some brains.. @piersmorgan you was far to easy on him. You should have served him up on a plate, an ate him. — Elliott Wright (@elliottwright_) October 16, 2019

Advertising

Many social media users agreed that watching the segment was a strange way to wake up in the morning.

"I'm just a broccoli, peas". What in the hell is going on here. #GMB #mrbroccoli. pic.twitter.com/adxJaX51x0 — Redmond Scorer (@redmondscorer) October 16, 2019

Mr Broccoli was arrested in connection to Extinction Rebellion protests in London on Sunday.

A spokeswoman for the Metropolitan Police said they could not comment on individual arrest cases.

More than 1,300 people have already been arrested in the protests, part of an “international rebellion” with action taking place in cities around the world.

Extinction Rebellion said dozens of activists are expected to appear in court this week, including trials connected with previous action in April.