Breakfast or bust: Butter sculpture of Boris Johnson unveiled

A sculpture of Prime Minister Boris Johnson made out of 15kg of butter has been unveiled outside the Houses of Parliament.

The sculpture, which would hit more than 100,000 calories if consumed, was carved by food sculptor Prudence Staite, and took five days to finish.

The buttery bust was commissioned to mark the launch of Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! 2020 Annual.

Prudence Staite at work (Ripley’s Believe It or Not!/PA)

Ms Staite said: “Butter sculpting has been around for ages. It’s an extremely fun and unique art form, though achieving a true likeness of Prime Minister Johnson was a challenge.

“His face is so well-known and expressive that I had no ‘margarine’ for error.

“But as the days get colder, the butter gets easier to sculpt so I would love to carve some other famous faces in the future, perhaps Mary Berry or Sir Ian McKellen.”