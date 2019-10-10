Menu

Police officers plant flags in dog poo to get residents to clean up after pets

Officers in Springfield, Missouri, said it costs over £6,000 a year to clear up dog poo from the city.

Police place flags in dog poo to encourage owners to pick up after their pets

Officials in Missouri, in the United States, are planting small flags in piles of abandoned dog poo as part of a campaign to get residents to clean up after their pets.

The Police Department in Springfield posted photos of the flags in use on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

The flags contain messages such as, “Is this your turd? ‘Cuz that’s absurd” and “This is a nudge to pick up the fudge”.

The campaign started this week and the department noted on Facebook that leaving behind a pet’s mess in many cases violates a city ordinance.

The flags are made of bamboo and recycled paper.

The city said it picks up around 11kg (nearly 25lbs) of poo a week from downtown parks and car parks, costing 7,500 dollars (around £6,050) annually.

