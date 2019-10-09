Man discovers car trouble caused by squirrel stashing 200 walnuts inside bonnet

A man from Pennsylvania found more than 200 walnuts stashed by a squirrel under the bonnet of his car after noticing a burning smell coming from the vehicle.

Chris Persic explained on Facebook that his wife Holly had noticed sounds and a burning smell coming from the car before the discovery of grass and nuts was made.

Posting photos of the car on Monday, Mr Persic said: “My wife called me from Northland Library and said that her car smelt like it was burning, and was making a weird sound. I told her to pop the hood, and this is the picture that she sent me!

“I got a rental and headed over to clean out over 200 (not an exaggeration) walnuts and grass from under the hood.”

Here’s a little PSA for everyone on this rainy Monday:Rodents and vehicles do not mix… My wife called me from… Posted by Chris Persic on Monday, October 7, 2019

Mr Persic said that he got the car checked out by a mechanic, who found more walnuts underneath the engine.

He said: “My wife uses the vehicle for work, and it’s only been sitting over the weekend. She had it inspected recently, and the walnuts only started to fall a couple of weeks ago, so this happened pretty quickly.

“Fortunately it was raining out so the grass was pretty damp… could have caught on fire and been a different story, rather than a funny one!”

(Chris Persic)

Mr Persic said that the car was cleaned and the nuts and grass were removed from under the bonnet.

He said: “They [mechanics] cleaned it out and checked all of the wiring and moving parts, but said there really wasn’t any damage.

“Long story short, if you park outside, do yourself a favour and check under the hood every once in a while.

“My truck may have had a squirrel chew through/pull out a fuel injector hose, and Holly’s looked like they were storing up for the next three winters.”