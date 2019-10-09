How to #WagathaChristie your Instagram stories

Coleen Rooney has been hailed a super sleuth, as she used her skills to figure out who was leaking stories to the press from her private Instagram account.

She linked the account of fellow Wag Rebekah Vardy to the leak, after she successfully blocked all accounts, except one, from viewing her stories.

She wrote on Twitter: “Those on my private account must have been wondering why I haven’t had any stories on there for a while.”

This has been a burden in my life for a few years now and finally I have got to the bottom of it…… pic.twitter.com/0YqJAoXuK1 — Coleen Rooney (@ColeenRoo) October 9, 2019

To successfully #WagathaChristie your Instagram, you can block certain people from seeing your stories in the settings.

By clicking the cog in the top left corner when you swipe left to add to your story, there is an option to “hide story from”. These people are then blocked from seeing any future stories you post.

Under Instagram settings, you can block certain people from seeing your stories

The footballer’s wife said she had spent months trying to work out who was sharing information she had posted to her personal social media page.

She said: “I have saved and screenshotted all the original stories, which clearly show just one person has viewed them.

“It’s…. Rebekah Vardy’s account.”