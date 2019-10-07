Advertising
Social media users speak about mental health after Every Mind Matters launch
Conversation has been sparked after Public Health England launched a mental health campaign during a broadcast to millions of television viewers.
Social media users have joined in a discussion about mental health after Public Health England (PHE), in partnership with the NHS, launched its Every Mind Matters campaign.
The campaign launched with a short film, which aired at 8.45pm on Monday, and featured a voiceover by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Every Mind Matters aims to help people take steps to look after their mental health, with a platform to create a personalised action plan – with “self-care” actions to deal with stress and improve sleep.
The film, written by Richard Curtis, featured celebrities including Gillian Anderson, Glenn Close, Davina McCall, Will Young, Sir Bradley Wiggins, and Nadiya Hussain.
Many social media users had a positive reaction to the campaign, with one Twitter user describing the video as “powerful”.
Fans of the celebrities involved in the campaign took to social media to praise the stars’ involvement in the campaign.
Advertising
Some users expressed that the campaign was “important”, but that it should be followed by an investment in mental health services.
Advertising
One Twitter user explained that the PHE platform could provide a “first step” for those looking to improve their mental well-being.
Following the campaign video’s premiere, the NHS website briefly crashed due to high traffic, leaving users unable to access the Every Mind Matters platform.
A spokeswoman for PHE said: “We’re back up and running now. We think it was due to high [traffic]. We’ve had technicians working on it immediately and we’re back up and running now.”
Every Mind Matters is backed by several mental health charities, including Mind, Mental Health First Aid England, Time to Change and Samaritans.
Most Read
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.