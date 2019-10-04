Retired Maryland police officer saves injured owl and names him Lil Screech

A retired police officer in Maryland, United States, rescued an injured owl from the middle of the road, and has named the bird Lil Screech.

Retired police officer Sergeant Patti Baxter picked up the injured owl on Wednesday, where he was taken to an animal sanctuary and treated.

Posting photos of the owl to Facebook, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said: “Patti noticed this tiny owl was injured and unable to move so she jumped out of her car and got hold of the little guy and wrapped him gently in a sweater she had in her car.”

Here's a little something nice to read today! Yesterday, one of our retired police officers, Sgt. Patti Baxter, was… Posted by Charles County Sheriff's Office on Thursday, October 3, 2019

Officers took care of the bird before he was transported to Owl Moon Raptor Centre, where he received treatment for his injuries.

The Owl Moon Raptor Centre said: “The screech owl, a juvenile male, suffered brain trauma from a pretty hard blow to his head. He is showing some neurological symptoms, but is upright and began eating today.

“He will require several weeks of recovery time, but we think he is a lucky little owl!”