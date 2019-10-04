Man plays trance anthems on piano at Glasgow station

A member of the public drew a crowd in Glasgow railway station after he stepped up to play trance anthems on the piano.

The instrument, which has been in Glasgow Central’s “piano garden” since December 2017, has attracted the attention of many musicians passing through the concourse.

However, one man ditched more classical tunes in favour of trance anthems.

Missed my bus just to watch this guy – totally worth it. Trance anthems in Glasgow Central ?? pic.twitter.com/ndNBFhYqoX — Leonard0 DiCaprisun (@Heatherrnab) October 3, 2019

Twitter user @Heatherrnab told the PA news agency she missed her bus to watch him play.

She said: “I noticed the crowd first, then as I got closer I heard the music he was playing, which made me stop.

“L’Amour Toujours was the first one I heard and it actually gave me chills because it sounds so nice on the piano.

“Then it changed to Insomnia and that’s when I was hooked as that was one of my mum’s favourite songs when I was growing up.

“I could have listened to him for hours.”

The piano was donated, on permanent loan, by McLaren’s, a piano store in the city, in response to a request from the station.