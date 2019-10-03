Mean Girls Day: Lindsay Lohan joins fans in celebrating October 3

Film fans have been marking an occasion that has come to be known as Mean Girls Day.

October 3 has a special place in the hearts of fans of the 2004 teen movie because of a fleeting reference to the date by its star, Lindsay Lohan.

The moment sees Cady Heron recounting her brief interactions with a boy she likes, including one in which she confirms to him the date is October 3.

Now, some 15 years after the film’s release, it has become an annual tradition for fans to celebrate the date online – mostly by sharing a gif of the moment in question.

iTs tHe OnLy DaY yOu CaN rEtWeEt tHiS. #MeanGirlsDay pic.twitter.com/LNbBv4ZD5b — lex (@itsyagurl21) October 3, 2019

Lohan herself also marked the occasion on Instagram.

And brands were getting in on the action too.

Cinemas around the country were planning special screenings of the film so fans could enjoy it in all its glory on the big screen.

Other events celebrating the day include a So Fetch afternoon tea at Duo London and a Mean Girls-themed cabaret at Walthamstow’s Mirth, Marvel And Maud.

The date also has a special meaning for fans of manga series Fullmetal Alchemist, so for some it was a double celebration.

It's Full Metal Alchemist/Mean Girls Day! pic.twitter.com/PV1wX07RSo — Eryn Blackbriar (@enlagea) October 3, 2019

But for most it is all about Mean Girls, and the film’s writer is involved in a special event to mark the day.

Tina Fey is hosting a live watchalong on Facebook, but be warned – it will be a late one for anyone getting involved in the UK and Ireland as the event gets under way at 1am BST.